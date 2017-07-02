金砖国家：6月30日股汇市收盘纵览

路透7月2日 - 以下为“金砖国家(BRICS)”－中国、印度、俄罗斯、巴西和南非主要股市指数及货币6月30日(周五)走势纵览。

MSCI新兴市场指数收盘下跌0.32%，报1,010.8点。

中国股市：沪综指连二日收升，经济数据偏暖提振市场信心

中国汇市：人民币午后转为收跌，购汇旺盛刺激汇价快速走贬

香港股市：本月连续第六个月上涨，市场预期中国政府出台支持措施

============================================================================

巴西股市：收升，国有石油公司Petróleo Brasileiro SA股价上扬，追随原油价格涨势，但由于国内政治危机犹存，投资者仍态度谨慎。指标股指Bovespa指数收盘上涨1.06%，报62,899.971点。

Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered.

巴西汇市：雷亚尔兑美元收报3.3123/28，上日收报3.3075/80。

============================================================================

南非股市：指标Top-40指数收盘上涨0.46%，报45,421.76点；大盘综合指数收盘上涨0.5%，报51,611.01点。

南非汇市：兰特急挫至三周低位，因经济增长忧虑加剧

=========================================================================

印度股市：收高，扳回稍早跌幅，料受益于统一的商品服务税的消费品类股上涨，抵消了将因该税而受到冲击的汽车等板块下跌的影响。但指标股指今年仍录得首次月线下跌。BSE指数收盘上涨0.21%，报30,921.61点，周跌0.7%，月跌0.72%；NSE指数收盘上涨0.18%，报9,520.9点，月跌1.04%，周跌0.56%，为连续第三周周线下滑。

Indian shares erased early losses and ended higher on Friday as some consumer goods firms expected to benefit from the launch of a unified goods and services tax gained, offsetting declines in sectors such as autos that would be hit. But the indexes still posted their first monthly loss this year as a record-setting rally cooled. The broader NSE index .NSEI closed up 0.18 percent at 9,520.90, but lost 1.04 percent for the month. It declined 0.56 percent this week, its third consecutive weekly loss. The benchmark BSE index .BSESN ended 0.21 percent higher at 30,921.61 but posted a weekly loss of 0.70 percent and a monthly loss of 0.72 percent.

印度汇市：卢比兑美元收报64.575，上日收报64.6275。

============================================================================

俄罗斯股市：指标RTS指数收盘上涨0.05%，报1,000.96点；MSCI明晟俄罗斯指数收盘下跌0.25%，报509.89点。

俄罗斯汇市：卢布兑美元升值0.83%，报58.93；卢布兑欧元升值0.93%，报67.32。(完) (编译 李爽 审校 白云)