Air Canada flight attendant union files grievance

* Union says the airline is training replacement workers
* Strike vote ends Tuesday afternoon
TORONTO, Sept 12 The union representing Air
Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants has filed a grievance over
a training program for replacement workers in preparation for a
possible strike, the union said on Monday.
A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees said
the airline, the country's largest, was training replacement
workers after the flight attendants rejected a tentative
contract in August. The union has filed a grievance with the
company and Canada Industrial Relations Board.
Air Canada would not comment directly on the grievance or
any training program. A spokesman said the airline has
contingency plans in place "for a wide range of
eventualities."
A strike vote wraps up on Tuesday afternoon, with results
expected to be announced later that day. [nN1E77Q0ET]
The tentative deal would have sent the issue of pension
benefits for new employees to binding arbitration, the union
said in August, in a compromise similar to one that ended a
June strike by the airline's check-in and call-center staff.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)