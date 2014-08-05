版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften reports preliminary H1 net rental income of CHF 8.1 mln

August 5BFW Liegenschaften AG

* Said on Monday it published preliminary H1 results

* Says it achieved good operating result in first half of 2014

* Says H1 net rental income of CHF 8.1 mln (PY: CHF 9.9 Mln)

* Says H1 EBIT of CHF 7.2 mln (PY: CHF 9.3 Mln)

Source text-bit.ly/1qV4bxs

