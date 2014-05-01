版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 1日 星期四 17:17 BJT

BRIEF-FCA bans former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses

May 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Former UBS trader banned for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by Kweku Adoboli

* Found that Hughes is not a fit and proper person to perform functions in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised or exempt person

* Has banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by another trader Kweku Mawuli Adoboli

* Hughes made enquiries about umbrella's size and influenced decisions about how it would be funded and used Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐