BRIEF-FCA bans former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses

May 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Former UBS trader banned for failings related to $2.3
billion unauthorised trading losses by Kweku Adoboli
* Found that Hughes is not a fit and proper person to
perform functions in relation to any regulated activity carried
on by an authorised or exempt person
* Has banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any
function in relation to any regulated activity in financial
services industry for failings related to $2.3 billion
unauthorised trading losses by another trader Kweku Mawuli
Adoboli
* Hughes made enquiries about umbrella's size and influenced
decisions about how it would be funded and used
Further company coverage: