公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 15日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-ICAP launches UK swap execution facility

May 15 ICAP Plc :

* Launched having received temporary swap execution facility approval from US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
