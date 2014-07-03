BRIEF-Home Retail's Argos, eBay to extend Click & Collect partnership

July 3 (Reuters) -

* Home Retail's Argos and eBay move to next stage of Click & Collect partnership

* Click & Collect at Argos: from successful 150 store trial with 50 eBay sellers to about 650 stores nationally and 80,000 eBay sellers

* This agreement is not expected to materially impact the financial performance of Home Retail Group in the current financial year.

