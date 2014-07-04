版本:
BRIEF-Ithaca Energy completes offering of $300 mln of unsecured notes

July 4 (Reuters) -

* Ithaca Energy completed its offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2019 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
