瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Head of Valora services to leave after division sale

July 2 (Reuters) -

* Alexander theobald, head of valora services, will leave valora group when closing of this division's sale has been completed. Further company coverage:
