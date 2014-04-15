BRIEF-Blackberry invests in Nanthealth for integrated end-to-end healthcare solutions

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 15 Blackberry :
* Blackberry invests in Nanthealth for integrated end-to-end healthcare solutions
* Blackberry-cos to work on development of HIPAA, other government privacy certified, clinical systems
* Blackberry did not disclose terms of the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015