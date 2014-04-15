版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Blackberry invests in Nanthealth for integrated end-to-end healthcare solutions

April 15 Blackberry :

* Blackberry invests in Nanthealth for integrated end-to-end healthcare solutions

* Blackberry-cos to work on development of HIPAA, other government privacy certified, clinical systems

* Blackberry did not disclose terms of the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐