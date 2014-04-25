版本:
2014年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Ford Q1 North American pretax profit $1.5 billion vs. $2.4 billion

* Ford Q1 Asia Pacific pre-tax profit $291 million versus loss of $28 million year ago

* Ford Q1 North American pre-tax profit $1.5 billion versus $2.4 billion year ago

* Ford Q1 North American profit affected by $100 million in winter-related expense

* Ford Q1 North American profit affected by $400 warranty reserves increase

* Ford Q1 South American pre-tax loss $510 million versus $218 million year ago

* Ford Q1 Europe pre-tax loss $194 million versus $425 million year ago

* Ford Q1 Middle East and Africa pre-tax profit $54 million versus $47 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
