BRIEF-Ford Q1 North American pretax profit $1.5 billion vs. $2.4 billion

* Ford Q1 Asia Pacific pre-tax profit $291 million versus
loss of $28 million year ago
* Ford Q1 North American pre-tax profit $1.5 billion versus
$2.4 billion year ago
* Ford Q1 North American profit affected by $100 million in
winter-related expense
* Ford Q1 North American profit affected by $400 warranty
reserves increase
* Ford Q1 South American pre-tax loss $510 million versus
$218 million year ago
* Ford Q1 Europe pre-tax loss $194 million versus $425
million year ago
* Ford Q1 Middle East and Africa pre-tax profit $54 million
versus $47 million year ago
