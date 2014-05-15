版本:
中国
2014年 5月 16日

BRIEF-NZ's Meridian Energy sells U.S. solar plant

WELLINGTON May 16 Meridian Energy Ltd

* Sells U.S. solar plant CalRENEW-1.

* Plant has been sold to California-based SunEdison

* Sale is last step in Meridian's exit from the US energy market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
