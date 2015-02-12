BRIEF-Sanitec Corp applies for delisting following Geberit AG public offer

Feb 12 Sanitec Corp :
* Said on Wednesday it decided to apply for delisting of the
Sanitec shares from Nasdaq Stockholm
* The last day of trading in the shares will be notified
when Sanitec has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm
* On Feb. 3 Geberit AG (Geberit) announced that
the public offer to the shareholders of Sanitec has been
accepted to such extent that Geberit holds 99.27 pct of the
shares and votes in Sanitec
* Geberit also announced that they intend to request
compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority shares in the
company
* Based on the above, the board of directors of Sanitec
considers that it is no longer justified for the company to
remain listed
