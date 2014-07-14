版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 14:54 BJT

BRIEF- Co-operative Bank chairman to step down by end of 2014

July 14 (Reuters) -

* Co-operative bank plc - richard pym to step down as chairman by end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore) ))
