版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 15:55 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's UMC orders equipment for T$502.7 mln

Nov 5 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says orders equipment for T$502.7 million (16.48 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tGPOwv

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.5000 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐