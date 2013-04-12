版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hudson City, M&T both fall in premarket trading

NEW YORK, April 12 : * Hudson city bancorp inc shares reopen, fall 4.8 percent in premarket

trading * M&t bank corp shares fall 5.6 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐