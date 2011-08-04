CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 results

(Corrects reporting quarter to Q4 in headline)

Aug 4 Cardinal Health Inc : * Reports strong fiscal 2011 growth on record revenues; provides fiscal 2012

outlook * Auto Alert - Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations * Auto Alert - Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.80 * Auto Alert - Q4 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations * Auto Alert - Sees FY 2012 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.04 to $3.19 from

continuing operations * Auto Alert - Sees FY 2012 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.04 to $3.19 * Auto Alert - Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto Alert - Q4 revenue $27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $26.13 billion * FY 2011 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says fourth-quarter revenue increases 9 percent to $27 billion