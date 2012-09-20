版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 01:12 BJT

Italy still has no plans to ask for EU help- finance minister

ROME, Sept 20 Italy still has no plans to ask to ask for European Union help to bring down its borrowing costs, the economy minister said on Thursday after the country sharply hiked its budget deficit forecasts for this year and next.

Vittorio Grilli was speaking at a press conference following the release of the new forecasts, which said Italy's recession in 2012 would be far deeper than previously expected.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐