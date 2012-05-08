版本:
2012年 5月 9日

Planned work done at Los Angeles-area refinery -Phillips 66

HOUSTON May 8 Phillips 66 has finished planned work at its 139,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The company started the unspecified work at the plant last month. The refinery has two linked facilities about five miles apart in Carson and Wilmington. The former processes crude oil while the latter upgrades the products.

