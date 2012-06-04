WellPoint To buy 1-800 Contacts for $900 mln-WSJ

June 4 Health insurer WellPoint Inc
plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts
Inc for a transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
The deal will close in the third quarter and will start
adding to the company's per-share earnings in 2014, the Journal
said in its report. The deal will be financed with cash on hand,
the report said.
"We see a unique way of tying 1-800 Contacts into our
product design," WellPoint Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt
is quoted as saying in the report.
WellPoint would also get "a diversified revenue stream into
a higher-margin business," the report said, quoting the CFO.
1-800 Contacts has after-tax margins in the "double digit
range," compared with around 4 percent to 5 percent across
WellPoint's health-insurance business lines, the report quoted
DeVeydt as saying.
WellPoint and 1-800 Contacts Inc could not reached for
comments by Reuters.