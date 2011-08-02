UPDATE 1-155 East Tropicana files for Chapter 11

Aug 1 155 East Tropicana LLC EATRO.UL, owner
of the Hooters Casino Hotel, said it filed a petition for
protection from creditors under Chapter 11 in the U.S.
bankruptcy court of Nevada, after it was unable to reach an
agreement with current debt holders following months of
negotiations.
All hotel and casino operations will continue as usual
during the Chapter 11 process, the company said.
The company listed liabilities in the range of $100-$500
million and assets between $10-$50 million.
Tropicana had been in negotiations with primary
bondholders, which purchased 98 percent of the company's debt.
The case is In re: 155 East Tropicana LLC , U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, No. 11-22216-bam.
