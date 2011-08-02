UPDATE 1-155 East Tropicana files for Chapter 11

Aug 1 155 East Tropicana LLC EATRO.UL, owner of the Hooters Casino Hotel, said it filed a petition for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court of Nevada, after it was unable to reach an agreement with current debt holders following months of negotiations.

All hotel and casino operations will continue as usual during the Chapter 11 process, the company said.

The company listed liabilities in the range of $100-$500 million and assets between $10-$50 million.

Tropicana had been in negotiations with primary bondholders, which purchased 98 percent of the company's debt.

The case is In re: 155 East Tropicana LLC , U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada, No. 11-22216-bam.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore, editing by Bernard Orr)

(divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))