Banker in 1MDB-linked Singapore case withdraws request to unfreeze accounts

SINGAPORE Feb 5 A banker at Swiss wealth
manager BSI's Singapore unit withdrew a court application to
release his bank accounts that were frozen as part of the
city-state's probe against possible money laundering linked to
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Yak Yew Chee, whom sources said is responsible for dealings
between BSI in Singapore and entities linked to Malaysian state
investment fund 1MDB, withdrew the request in Singapore's High
Court on Friday, his lawyer Roderick Martin told the court.
The withdrawal came after Yak's lawyer asked the court if
his client could remit about S$1.76 million ($1.26 million) to
Singapore from his overseas accounts to pay his tax and legal
fees without having such funds seized.
Singapore's deputy chief prosecutor confirmed that Yak could
transfer money into the country. The judge then granted Yak's
request to withdraw the application.
Yak did not appear at the court hearing.
Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department has seized S$9.7
million from Yak's bank accounts in Singapore, court documents
show.
Earlier this week, the city-state said it had seized a large
number of bank accounts in recent months as part of
investigations into possible money-laundering and other offences
linked to 1MDB.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, is being investigated by authorities in
Malaysia, Switzerland and the United States following
accusations of financial mismanagement and graft. 1MDB has
denied these allegations.
($1 = 1.3984 Singapore dollars)
