UPDATE 1-Banker in 1MDB-linked Singapore case withdraws request to unfreeze accounts

SINGAPORE Feb 5 A banker at Swiss wealth
manager BSI Singapore withdrew a request to the Singapore High
Court on Friday to release his bank accounts, frozen by
authorities here as part of an investigation into money
laundering related to the embattled 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB) fund.
This is the first legal case arising after Singapore
authorities announced the money laundering probe linked to 1MDB
last July.
Yak Yew Chee, who sources said was chiefly responsible for
managing accounts related to 1MDB in BSI Singapore, did not
appear at Friday's hearing.
His lawyer, Roderick Martin of Martin & Partners, withdrew
his request after Singapore's deputy chief prosecutor raised no
objection to Yak's plan to transfer $1.76 million ($1.26
million) to Singapore from overseas accounts to pay his tax and
legal fees.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, is being investigated by authorities in
Malaysia, Switzerland and the United States following
accusations of financial mismanagement and graft. 1MDB has
denied these allegations
Earlier this week, the city-state said it had seized a large
number of bank accounts in recent months and is cooperating with
authorities in Switzerland, Malaysia and United States on
1MDB.
Court documents released on Friday in Yak's case showed
Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department had seized S$9.7
million from 12 of Yak's bank accounts in Singapore.
The documents showed that since 2012, Yak had transferred
nearly S$8 million overseas, of which S$5.7 million was moved
out of Singapore in 2015 before the accounts were seized in
September.
"CAD (Commercial Affairs Department) has reason to suspect
that the Applicant (Yak) has substantial funds parked overseas,"
said Wan Abdul Rahman Bin Abdul Latiff, an officer at the CAD in
an affidavit.
Yak argued the monies transferred out of Singapore
represented only about 40 percent of his total income of S$20
million over the past seven years, according to the court
documents.
Yak had declared he had not engaged in unlawful conduct in
respect to the accounts at BSI, which included 1MDB-linked
entities such Brazen Sky Ltd and Malaysian businessman Low Taek
Jho, the documents said.
Low played a key role in setting up 1MDB in its early days
as Terengganu Investment Authority.
The documents also showed Yak had to go on an unpaid leave
during internal and external investigation during May to
September last year.
Lawyers from Drew & Napier, which represents BSI, were
present in the court as observers.
