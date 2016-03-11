CORRECTED-BRIEF-MidFirst Bank and 1st Century Bank to merge

(Corrects company name in headline to add dropped word '1st')
March 10 1st Century Bancshares Inc :
* Oklahoma City-based Midfirst Bank and Los Angeles-based 1st
Century Bank announce agreement to merge
* Says deal for $11.22 per share
* Merger, expected to close in second half of 2016, has been
approved by boards of directors of both banks and holding
companies
* 1st century Bancshares Chairman Alan Rothenberg will serve as
chairman of 1st Century Bank unit and Jason Dinapoli to lead
unit as CEO
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage