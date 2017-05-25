Cancer treatment firm 21st Century Oncology files for bankruptcy

| WILMINGTON, Del.
Holdings Inc, which bills itself as the world's largest
operator of cancer treatment centers, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy on Thursday, citing changes in insurance
reimbursement rates and uncertainty caused by political changes.
The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said the bankruptcy
would not impact its 179 treatment centers with locations across
17 U.S. states and Latin America.
Paul Rundell, the interim chief executive officer, said in a
statement the company entered bankruptcy with an agreement with
lenders and bondholders that would reduce its debt by $500
million.
The company's lenders agreed to provide $75 million for
working capital during its bankruptcy and a group of creditors
agreed to invest $75 million into the reorganized business.
The new investment is being led by funds affiliated with
Beach Point Capital Management, Governors Lane, JP Morgan
Investment Management Inc, Oaktree Capital Management, Roystone
Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners, according to a
court filing.
Rundell blamed the bankruptcy on declining levels of revenue
per treatment, the cost of complying with regulations regarding
electronic records and the cost of litigation and legal
settlements.
The company has paid around $55 million to settle
allegations it billed government programs for services that were
not medically necessary, according to Rundell's court filing.
The company did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the
settlements, Rundell said.
21st Century Oncology is also being investigated over a data
breach involving 2.2 million patients.
"A changing political landscape has injected uncertainty
into the health insurance market," Rundell said in a court
filing.
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have
pledged to roll back the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as
Obamacare, which brought sweeping changes to the U.S. healthcare
market. About 20 million Americans gained insurance under
Obamacare.
21st Century Oncology was founded in 1983 by a group of
physicians and was publicly traded as Radiation Therapy Services
until it was acquired in 2008 by Vestar Capital Partners for
around $1 billion.
It pulled plans to return to the stock market in 2014 and
instead raised $325 million with an investment from the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by G
Crosse)