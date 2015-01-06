23andMe, Genentech to analyze 3,000 Parkinson's genomes

Jan 6 Privately held 23andMe Inc and Genentech
said on Tuesday they will work together to generate whole genome
sequencing data for about 3,000 people with Parkinson's disease,
in order to identify new therapeutic targets for treating the
degenerative neurological condition.
23andMe, co-founded by Anne Wojcicki, the wife of Google
co-founder Sergey Brin, will contribute the genome sequencing
and data from its Parkinson's disease community. Genentech, a
unit of Roche Holding AG, will work to identify
potential therapeutics based on that information.
There is no cure for Parkinson's, which affects about 1
million people in the United States, but some medications can
improve symptoms.
Under the agreement between the two companies, after the
multi-year deal ends, 23andMe can conduct additional research on
the data and make it available to other Parkinson's researchers.
The data will be de-identified and contributed only by
individuals who provide explicit permission to 23andMe, the
company said.
