公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一

3D Systems names Vyomesh Joshi as CEO

April 4 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it appointed Vyomesh Joshi as its president and chief executive.

Joshi succeeds Andy Johnson, who was serving as the interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

