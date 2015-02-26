版本:
3D Systems profit plunges about 86 pct

Feb 26 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp's quarterly profit plunged 86.2 percent as the company invested heavily in research and development and acquisitions.

The net income attributable to the company fell to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $187.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
