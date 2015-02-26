3D Systems profit plunges about 86 pct

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp's quarterly profit plunged 86.2 percent as the company invested heavily in research and development and acquisitions.
The net income attributable to the company fell to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $11.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $187.4 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.