BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Oct 29 3D Systems Corp reported a 31 percent jump in third-quarter profit as sales of its 3D printers rose 76 percent.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $17.7 million, or 17 cents per share, in the three months to Sept. 30, from $13.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 50 percent to $135.7 million.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.