3D Systems revenue rises 45 pct

April 29 3D Systems Corp's quarterly revenue jumped 45 percent due to higher sales of its 3D printers and printing materials.

The net income attributable to the company fell to $4.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $147.8 million. Sales of 3D printers and products rose 53 percent to $60.8 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
