版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 21:57 BJT

3D Systems quarterly revenue misses estimates

Feb 25 3D Systems Corp reported a 45 percent rise in sales, but missed analysts' expectations, sending the three-dimensional printer maker's shares down 9 percent before the bell.

Net income rose to $10.9 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $8 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $101.6 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $103.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said earlier this month that shareholders on record on Feb. 15 will receive one additional share for every two shares held. The stock split was effective Feb. 22.

Adjusting for the printer maker's three-for-two stock split, shares closed at $37.96 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐