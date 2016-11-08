UPDATE 1-3G Capital raising up to $10 bln for takeover, blog says

(Recasts to add details, share performance, background from
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO Nov 8 3G Capital Inc, the buyout firm
controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Jorge Paulo
Lemann, is raising between $8 billion and $10 billion to finance
an acquisition of a global consumer goods firm, a Brazil-based
blog said on Tuesday.
According to the Brazil Journal blog, which cited people
close to 3G, at least 10 wealthy Brazilian investors had already
committed a minimum $100 million each to the new fund. Alexandre
Behring, the 3G partner who is in charge of the firm's
day-to-day operations, has remained closely involved in the
fundraising effort, the blog said.
Calls to 3G's office in Rio de Janeiro went unanswered.
Investors have long speculated what the next target for
Lemann, who is worth $28 billion according to Forbes Magazine,
and 3G could be Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc
or General Mills Inc, which owns Pillsbury and
Betty Crocker.
The blog said an acquisition would be done through Kraft
Heinz Co, in which 3G has a 24 percent stake.
Shares in Mondelez gained 3.7 percent to $45.87, while
General Mills added 2.4 percent to $63.32 in mid-afternoon
trading on Tuesday.
According to the blog, Lemann's camp has declined politely
checks between $20 million and $50 million for the new fund, on
the grounds that larger money commitments could optimize any
fundraising efforts. Tennis player Roger Federer and supermodel
Gisele Bündchen are among investors in the new vehicle, Brazil
Journal said.
Lemann, a globe-trotting financier with Swiss roots, rose to
prominence over the past decade following a series of mega deals
that drew praise and funding from U.S. billionaire Warren
Buffett. Both tycoons have teamed up several times in the past,
the most recent being a joint effort to buy ketchup maker H.J.
Heinz Co for $23.2 billion three years ago.
Harvard University-educated Lemann and longtime partners
Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles are 3G Capital's main
partners. They are one of the largest investors in Anheuser
Busch InBev SA, the world's largest beer maker.
Buffett also helped finance the 3G-engineered merger of
Burger King Corp with Canadian donut chain Tim Hortons, creating
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
