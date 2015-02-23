MOVES-3i Group adds 3 advisers to private equity business

Feb 23 Investment management firm 3i Group Plc
hired Christoph Rinnert, Michael Bernard and Rutger Vos
as advisers in its private equity business in Europe and North
America.
Rinnert joins the company's Frankfurt team as a senior
associate, 3i said. He joins from wealth management firm
Rothschild, where he was an associate in the mergers
and acquisition team.
Bernard, who was appointed an associate in 3i's New York
investment team, joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was
a member of the healthcare group.
Vos, based in Amsterdam, joins 3i's Benelux team. Vos has
worked in JPMorgan Chase & Co's Benelux mergers and
acquisition team in London.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)