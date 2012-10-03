3M drops plan to buy Avery-Dennison's office products business

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
Oct 3 3M Co said it terminated its deal to buy Avery-Dennison Corp's office and consumer products business.
The U.S. Justice Department had in September threatened a lawsuit to block the $550 million deal over antitrust concerns.
Separately, Avery-Dennison said it will continue to pursue a sale of the business.
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical