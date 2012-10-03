版本:
3M drops plan to buy Avery-Dennison's office products business

Oct 3 3M Co said it terminated its deal to buy Avery-Dennison Corp's office and consumer products business.

The U.S. Justice Department had in September threatened a lawsuit to block the $550 million deal over antitrust concerns.

Separately, Avery-Dennison said it will continue to pursue a sale of the business.

