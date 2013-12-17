版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-3M up 2.6 percent premarket after outlook, dividend boost

NEW YORK Dec 17 3M Co : * Up 2.6 percent to $131 in premarket after outlook, dividend boost
