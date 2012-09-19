BRIEF-3M CEO says "economic environment has changed" since the company adopted its long-term 7-8 percent organic revenue growth target, now views that range as "stretch target"

UPDATE 2-SoftBank nears deal to invest $3 bln in U.S. startup WeWork - CNBC
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
BOSTON, Sept 19 3M Co : * CEO says "economic environment has changed" since the company adopted its
long-term 7-8 percent organic revenue growth target, now views that range as
"stretch target" * CEO expects "fewer, but slightly bigger" acquisitions by company in future * CFO says company working to address U.S. justice department's objections to
planned Avery Dennison Corp office products group acquisition, but "we have a contract that
remains in place"
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.