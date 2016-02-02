3M to buy back up to $10 bln shares, raises dividend

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
Feb 2 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, said it would buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares and also raised its quarterly dividend.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.11 per share from $1.025 per share.
At Tuesday's close of 147.87, the company would be able to buy back about 67.6 million, or 11 percent, of its total outstanding shares.
3M said the new buyback program replaces its existing program and does not have a pre-established closing date. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance