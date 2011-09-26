版本:
New Issue - 3M Co sells $1 bln senior unsecured notes

  Sept 26 The 3M Company (MMM.N) on Monday sold
$1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
  Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: 3M Company
AMT $1 BLN        COUPON 1.375 PCT    MATURITY 9/29/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.156    FIRST PAY 3/29/2012
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD 1.551 PCT     SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 65 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

