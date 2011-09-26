New Issue - 3M Co sells $1 bln senior unsecured notes

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Sept 26 The 3M Company (MMM.N) on Monday sold
$1 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: 3M Company AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 9/29/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.156 FIRST PAY 3/29/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.551 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 65 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.