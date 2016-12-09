版本:
2016年 12月 9日 星期五

3M to sell identity management business to Gemalto

Dec 8 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, announced that it has entered into agreements to sell the identity management business within its Traffic Safety and Security Division, to Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, for $850 million.

The company said the deal is expected to close during the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

