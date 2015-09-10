UPDATE 1-3M exploring sale or spinoff of health software unit

(Adds details on announcement, context, share movement)
Sept 10 U.S. diversified manufacturer 3M Co
said on Thursday it was exploring a sale or spinoff of
its healthcare data and software business.
The decision comes as Chief Executive Officer Inge Thulin
reviews 3M's broad business portfolio, which includes Post-it
notes as well as adhesives, abrasives and other products for a
variety of industries. At the same time, the company has struck
acquisition deals to expand in other areas.
The healthcare technology business has become more
competitive as companies and the U.S. government raise spending
as regulatory requirements increase.
Xerox Corp said in July that it would exit some
government health information systems businesses, including
managing state Medicaid systems, and focus on higher-margin
healthcare areas.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp earlier this
year purchased U.S. healthcare IT services provider TriZetto
Corp for $2.7 billion, pushing its second-quarter healthcare
revenue up 39 percent.
3M Health Information Systems, a unit of the company's
healthcare business, had trailing 12-month revenue of about $730
million, according to 3M.
The health information systems business provides healthcare
data aggregation, analysis and strategic services. It counts
more than 5,000 hospitals as among its customers along with
government clients.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M said it hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on strategic alternatives for the health
information unit. It said it expected a decision by the end of
the first quarter of 2016 and could choose to retain and invest
in the business.
3M in June struck a deal to boost its presence in worker
protection gear by buying Capital Safety from private equity
firm KKR & Co for $1.8 billion, its largest purchase
ever.
3M shares were down 0.3 percent at $140.50 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Caroline Humer in New York
and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa
Von Ahn)