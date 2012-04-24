3M profit up 4 pct, sales increase 2.4 pct

April 24 3M Co reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its industrial and transportation business and growth in the Americas.

The maker of Post-It notes, Scotch tape and components for consumer electronics reported net earnings of $1.12 billion, or $1.59 per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

3M's sales rose 2.4 percent to $7.5 billion during the first quarter, the company said.