UPDATE 2-3M profit exceeds expectations; graphics unit sags

April 24 3M Co reported an increase in
quarterly profit and slightly lifted its full-year outlook on
Tuesday, exceeding analyst expectations even as the closely
watched display and graphics business continued to struggle and
Asia sales declined.
The maker of Post-It notes, Scotch tape and components for
consumer electronics reported net earnings of $1.12 billion, or
$1.59 per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.49 per
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.49 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The 2012 results
included a 4 cent per share charge related to a voluntary
retirement program.
The earnings report represents the first financial update
since Inge Thulin, formerly 3M's chief operating officer, took
over for George Buckley as the company's chief executive earlier
this year.
"We are off to a very good start in 2012 with record
first-quarter sales and strong earnings," Thulin said in a press
release. "I am confident in our ability to improve every aspect
of our company."
GRAPHICS STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Thulin took over following a record 2011 for 3M in terms of
sales and earnings per share. The company has been growing
through a string of acquisitions and strength in key business
segments.
3M has seen weakness in Europe and Asia, however, and its
graphics business has been a drag on its sales performance.
3M's sales rose 2.4 percent to $7.5 billion during the first
quarter, the company said. The revenue performance was in line
with analyst expectations.
The company increased its forecast for 2012 earnings to a
range of $6.35 and $6.50 per share, up from its prior range of
$6.25 and $6.50 per share.
3M maintained its expectation for growth in organic sales of
between 2 percent and 5 percent, and operating margins in a
range of 21 percent to 22.5 percent.
The company reported increases in three of the five business
segments it operates, including an transportation, safety and
security services, office supplies and health care.
However, the company reported a 12 percent decline in its
display and graphics business, and a 3.4 percent decline in its
electro/communications business.
Sales increased in Latin America, Canada and the United
States, and were flat in Europe. 3M reported a 2 percent sales
decline in Asia.