3M board split over CEO Buckley's contract extension - WSJ

Jan 26 3M Co's board of directors are divided over whether to extend the contract of chief executive George Buckley once it expires in a month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Lead independent director Vance Coffman and an ex-Allstate Corp chief executive Edward Liddy are among those who want to see Buckley, who will turn 65 in a month, head 3M for possibly another year, the person told the Journal.

However, other directors, led by Robert Morrison, a former Quaker Oats Co CEO, want to promote the current chief operating officer, Inge Thulin, to CEO, fearing he may quit the company if Buckley's stay is extended, the paper reported.

"Any succession decisions are delicate," Liddy told the Journal. The paper said it could not reach for comment Thulin or the directors who are opposing the extension of Buckley's contract.

Buckley does not want to leave because "he loves his job," the Journal reported.

The maker of Post-It Notes, Scotch tape and components for consumer electronics reported a market beating fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as demand from industrial and transport markets offset weak sales to makers of consumer electronics.

Officials at St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M could not immediately be reached by Reuters outside business hours.