版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 22:31 BJT

3M CEO says security, traffic combination to cut 300 jobs

Jan 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co will cut about 300 jobs as it combines its security and traffic safety units, one of Chief Executive Inge Thulin's first moves to improve the profitability of underperforming units.

The company expects to take $8 million in one-time charges in the first quarter as a result of that combination, with total first-quarter charges coming to $30 million, Thulin told investors Thursday on a conference call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐