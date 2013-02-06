3M Co names Coca-Cola CEO Kent to board of directors

BRIEF-Ford Motor says CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 mln
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
Feb 6 3M Co said on Wednesday that Muhtar Kent, chief executive of Coca-Cola Co, would be joining its board of directors beginning in April.
Kent, who has served as CEO of the world's biggest soft drink maker since 2008, is the first new director to join 3M's board since Inge Thulin became CEO of the diversified U.S. manufacturer last year.
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* T.J. Rodgers comments on new revenue and profitability guidance offered by Cypress Semiconductor's management at recent Cypress annual analyst day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter definitive merger agreement