3M Co names Coca-Cola CEO Kent to board of directors

Feb 6 3M Co said on Wednesday that Muhtar Kent, chief executive of Coca-Cola Co, would be joining its board of directors beginning in April.

Kent, who has served as CEO of the world's biggest soft drink maker since 2008, is the first new director to join 3M's board since Inge Thulin became CEO of the diversified U.S. manufacturer last year.

