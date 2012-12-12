3M sees 2013 profit rise

Dec 12 3M Co expects profit to rise about 8 percent next year as the U.S. economy continues its slow recovery.

The maker of products ranging from Post-It notes to films used in electronics said it expects to report 2013 earnings of between $6.70 and $6.95 per share.

At its midpoint, that range would represent an 8 percent rise from the $6.32 per share analysts expect it to report for 2012.

Analysts on average were expecting 2013 earnings of $6.85 per share excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company expects organic revenue -- a measure that excludes the effects of acquisitions, divestitures and exchange-rate fluctuations -- to rise between 2 percent and 5 percent.