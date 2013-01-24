版本:
3M profit up 3.9 percent in quarter

Jan 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co reported a 3.9 percent rise in profit, on solid growth in sales of its wide array of products, which range from Post-It notes to films used in television screens.

The company said on Thursday that fourth-quarter profit came to $991 million or $1.41 per share, compared with $954 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
