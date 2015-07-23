UPDATE 2-3M cuts 2015 forecast, citing sluggish global growth

(Adds details from results, analyst comment)
By Lewis Krauskopf
July 23 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co
reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday
and said it lowered its full-year forecasts for revenue and
earnings due to sluggish global growth.
Quarterly sales inched up less than 1 percent in regions
such as Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa,
even as they climbed 4.1 percent in the United States. The St.
Paul, Minnesota-based company derives more than 60 percent of
its sales from outside the United States.
3M, which makes Post-it notes as well as adhesives,
abrasives and other products for a variety of industries, now
projects sales to grow 2.5 percent to 4 percent this year,
excluding the effect of currency changes. Previously, it
projected growth of 3 percent to 6 percent growth on that basis.
3M projects full-year earnings in a range of $7.80 to $8 per
share, scaling back the top end from $8.10. 3M had also lowered
its 2015 earnings outlook in April.
"We are amending our growth outlook slightly to account for
lower-than-expected global economic growth," 3M Chief Executive
Inge Thulin said in a statement.
3M shares fell 1.6 percent in premarket trading.
The company said second-quarter net profit rose to $1.3
billion, or $2.02 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.91 per
share, a year ago.
Analysts expected it to earn $2 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 5.5 percent to $7.69 billion, hurt by currency
swings, below the $7.83 billion projected by analysts.
Excluding currency effects, 3M's quarterly sales increased
1.8 percent, well below the expectations of several analysts.
"The real issue for today is the much weaker-than-expected
core sales growth," Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe said in a
research note.
The company last month struck a deal to boost its presence
in worker protection gear by buying Capital Safety from private
equity firm KKR & Co for $1.8 billion, 3M's largest-ever
purchase.
Through Wednesday, 3M shares had fallen more than 5 percent,
compared to a 2.7 percent rise for the S&P 500 index.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Franklin
Paul and Bernadette Baum)