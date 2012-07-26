UPDATE 2-Cost controls lift 3M profit but sales disappoint

By Nick Zieminski
July 26 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co
reported quarterly profit narrowly beat Wall Street estimates on
Thursday, helped by pricing and stronger margins in all six
divisions, even as revenue disappointed.
3M, the maker of Post-It notes, specialty films used in
consumer electronics, and health and safety products, kept its
full-year forecast unchanged but trimmed its sales outlook. It
said Western European economies remained challenging, so it will
focus on keeping down costs to protect margins.
"Our plan called for tight control over spending ... that
level of cost control will continue for the foreseeable future,"
said 3M Chief Executive Inge Thulin, who took over the top job
in February.
Shares of 3M, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial
Average, were up nearly 3 percent at $91.32 in early
trading. The Dow jumped 1.7 percent.
3M earned $1.17 billion, or $1.66 per share, compared with
$1.16 billion or $1.60 per share, a year earlier, beating
analyst estimates by 1 cent a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales dipped 2 percent to $7.53 billion, about $250 million
shy of Wall Street estimates. Sales and profits were lower in
3M's display and graphics business and in a segment that serves
telecommunications and consumer electronics markets. The strong
dollar reduced revenue by 4 percentage points.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M kept its 2012 profit forecast
at $6.35 to $6.50 a share. Consensus estimates are near the
bottom of that range.