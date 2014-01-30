版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Manufacturer 3M posts 11 percent rise in net income

Jan 30 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co posted an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, helped by higher profit across most of its business lines.

The company, whose products include Post-it notes and film for flat-panel televisions, said net income rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.62 per share, from $991 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
