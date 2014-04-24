版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 19:47 BJT

3M quarterly profit, revenue falls shy of Street view

April 24 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co reported quarterly increases in profit and revenue that fell shy of Wall Street estimates, as currency effects weighed on sales and costs rose.

First-quarter net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.79 per share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average were looking for $1.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐