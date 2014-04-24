3M quarterly profit, revenue falls shy of Street view

April 24 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co reported quarterly increases in profit and revenue that fell shy of Wall Street estimates, as currency effects weighed on sales and costs rose.

First-quarter net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.79 per share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average were looking for $1.80 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)